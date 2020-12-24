Ivan Cavaleiro doubtful and Scott Parker absent for Fulham

Fulham could be without Ivan Cavaleiro for their Boxing Day clash with Southampton, with manager Scott Parker also absent from the dugout.

The forward pulled up in the warm-up before the Newcastle game and remains a doubt for the fixture while the manager is self-isolating after a member of his household returned a positive Covid-19 test.

Kenny Tete will be unlikely to feature after his wife gave birth while Terence Kongolo suffered a minor setback and is likely to be out for a further 10 days before being able to return to training. Mario Lemina is also ineligible to face his parent club but Joachim Andersen will be available after his red card against Newcastle was overturned.

Southampton have several selection concerns ahead of the trip to Craven Cottage, where they will be missing Oriol Romeu through suspension.

Striker Danny Ings (hamstring) and defender Jannik Vestergaard (knee) are doubts, along with winger Nathan Redmond, who is struggling with a hip problem.

Ghanaian centre-back Mohammed Salisu could be set to step in for a belated debut following a summer switch from Real Valladolid, having again been an unused substitute for the defeat by Manchester City.

Fulham provisional squad: Areola, Aina, Andersen, Adarabioyo, Decordova-Reid, Anguissa, Reed, Robinson, Cairney, Lookman, Mitrovic, Rodak, Hector, Odoi, Ream, Loftus-Cheek, Bryan, Kamara, Cavaleiro.

Southampton provisional squad: McCarthy, Walker-Peters, Bertrand, Vestergaard, Bednarek, Diallo, Ward-Prowse, Djenepo, Ings, Adams, Walcott, Forster, Stephens, Salisu, Redmond, Armstrong, Tella, Smallbone, Long, N’Lundulu, Obafemi.