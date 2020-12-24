Ross Stewart doubtful for Ross County with hamstring problem

Ross Stewart is a doubt for Ross County’s Premiership game against St Mirren on Boxing Day.

The Staggies striker came off during the first half of the 2-0 defeat by Celtic at Parkhead on Wednesday night with a tight hamstring.

Boss John Hughes will assess other bumps and bruises while Regan Charles-Cook (hamstring), Connor Randall (back), Charlie Lakin (thigh) and Tom Grivosti (hamstring) have missed recent games.

St Mirren defender Brandon Mason is suspended.

The on-loan Coventry full-back was sent off after being booked for twice fouling Hibernian winger Martin Boyle during Wednesday’s Easter Road defeat.

Jake Doyle-Hayes should recover from the concussion that kept him out of the loss in Leith, while Richard Tait is also expected to feature in Dingwall despite coming off with a bang to the back.