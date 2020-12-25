Klopp covers Wham and Rashford reflects – Christmas Day’s sporting social

Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.

Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from Christmas Day.

Christmas

Athletes around the world took to social media to send their followers season’s greetings – with Jurgen Klopp proving to be more Andrew Ridgeley than George Michael.

❤️ A special Christmas day message from Jürgen Klopp… YNWA ✊ pic.twitter.com/9f2jZUQwqA — Liverpool FC (@LFC) December 25, 2020

Marcus Rashford reflected on a big year.

Merry Christmas x pic.twitter.com/dUoxlssc4W — Marcus Rashford MBE (@MarcusRashford) December 25, 2020

Tottenham’s players made some special visits.

As did Harry Maguire.

Merry Christmas everyone 🎄 It was a pleasure to play a part in @MU_Foundation’s #SantasRedHelpers campaign to help vulnerable children this winter ❤️🙌🏼 pic.twitter.com/z3iZSxNbD1 — Harry Maguire (@HarryMaguire93) December 24, 2020

The work didn’t stop for Tyson Fury.

Work work work 🎄 pic.twitter.com/7KlE0mX69Z — TYSON FURY (@Tyson_Fury) December 25, 2020

Merry Christmas!

We wish you a Merry Christmas!! Full of love, health and happiness🎅🏻🎄❤️ pic.twitter.com/Xpb7wu2kmU — Cristiano Ronaldo (@Cristiano) December 24, 2020 Merry Christmas everyone! Have a great day 🎄🎅🏼 pic.twitter.com/ufpakWOI3I — Wayne Rooney (@WayneRooney) December 25, 2020 🎄🎄 pic.twitter.com/NrAP7tKUmM — Mohamed Salah (@MoSalah) December 24, 2020 💌 A special message from the skipper, @stephhoughton2! 💌 pic.twitter.com/puIOuv7Pna — Lionesses (@Lionesses) December 25, 2020 Merry Christmas 🎄to all 🙏🏿 pic.twitter.com/e4vOhJhaH0 — Usain St. Leo Bolt (@usainbolt) December 25, 2020 View this post on Instagram A post shared by Danielle Wyatt (@danniwyatt28) View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jack Grealish (@jackgrealish) View this post on Instagram A post shared by Katie Boulter (@katiecboulter) Xmas Time ! 🎅🏽🎄All the best for you and your loved ones 🙏 pic.twitter.com/ARlDuik1gd — Thiago Alcantara (@Thiago6) December 24, 2020 Merry Christmas and Happy Holidays from The Reeds! pic.twitter.com/eC8jLqQsjU — Patrick Reed (@PReedGolf) December 25, 2020 Feliz Navidad 🎄! Merry Christmas 🤟🏽 pic.twitter.com/s2zuAwfzXe — Sergio Kun Aguero (@aguerosergiokun) December 24, 2020 Feliz natal galera 🎁🎄😂 pic.twitter.com/q8FZxnqjho — Richarlison Andrade (@richarlison97) December 24, 2020 I knew buying extra stock would come in handy… pic.twitter.com/Ly7Cw8cKtN — Andy Robertson (@andrewrobertso5) December 24, 2020 Merry Christmas Twitter ❤️🎄 pic.twitter.com/jA35W3sVkg — Rio Ferdinand (@rioferdy5) December 25, 2020 View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kevin Pietersen 🦏 (@kp24) View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jose Mourinho (@josemourinho) View this post on Instagram A post shared by Zlatan Ibrahimović (@iamzlatanibrahimovic) Merry Christmas ❤️🎁🎄🎅 pic.twitter.com/nQKrBLoHOj — Alex Morgan (@alexmorgan13) December 25, 2020 Happy Christmas from all the 🌹 family… pic.twitter.com/bHS9lJFwkj — Justin ROSE (@JustinRose99) December 25, 2020 View this post on Instagram A post shared by Gary Neville (@gneville2)

Cricket

Tributes poured in for former England and Surrey batsman John Edrich following his death at the age of 83.

Very sad news today to wake up on Christmas Day and to be told that John Edrich has passed away !! A wonderful man who I was lucky enough to spend some quality time with…RIP — Ian Botham (@BeefyBotham) December 25, 2020 Also, a test triple-centurion and @surreycricket legend #RIP https://t.co/YfnfxCwjBS — mark butcher (@markbutcher72) December 24, 2020 Sorry to hear that John Edrich has died.Chunky of hand but brave as hell. — John Challis (@BeingBoycie) December 25, 2020

It’s all about Boxing Day for Steve Smith.

Football

West Ham defender Vladimir Coufal welcomed a new arrival.