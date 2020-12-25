Brian Easton insists Hamilton are not feeling sorry for themselves

Skipper Brian Easton insists no one at Hamilton is lamenting their lousy luck ahead of their Premiership clash with Celtic on Boxing Day.

Boss Brian Rice will now be without 10 players through either injury or Covid-19 issues for the visit of the Hoops following the confirmation that goalkeeper Ryan Fulton will be out with a groin injury picked up in the home defeat by Livingston on Wednesday night.

However, Easton believes Accies, who are four points ahead of bottom side Ross County, will remain upbeat in the hope of getting a positive result.

The 32-year-old defender said: “In a season you sometimes have injury problems but it just seems that this season we are getting the Covid-19 and injury problems.

“It is frustrating but we knew that there was a chance of that happening.

“The gaffer is big on telling us there is no excuses for us, we don’t want to be feeling sorry for ourselves. He reinforces that all the time so we have that mentality already where whatever happens we get in with it. It has to be that at Hamilton. So we just get on with it.

“It is not ideal but the team we had out against Livingston is a strong team and we should have done better.

“We still have players there ready to do a job. It is a bit frustrating but we can’t feel sorry for ourselves, really.

“It was disappointing on Wednesday but in the last month or so we have started to look a lot more solid so we will bring that into Saturday and we will be looking to get a result.”