Steven Gerrard not thinking about points dropped against Hibs last time out

Steven Gerrard insists he is not looking back in anger at the two points his side dropped the last time Rangers faced Hibernian.

The Light Blues have a firm grip on the Premiership title race at the midway point having opened up a 16-point lead over Celtic.

The unbeaten Ibrox men have only dropped four points in 19 games, with the goalless draw at Livingston four games into the new season and September’s 2-2 draw at Easter Road draw the only blips.

Gers now have the chance to make amends for their Easter Road stumble when Jack Ross’ team visit Glasgow on Boxing Day.

Gerrard was annoyed by his side’s defending the last time the teams met but the Gers boss insists his team will not let frustrations over that result cloud their focus as they look to make it 12 straight league wins.

He said: “We don’t look back because you can’t change anything. All that game tells us is that we are going to be in for a tough test.

“Hibs are in a good place, they have got good players in good form and it is set up to be a fantastic game.

“We felt hard done by in terms of not winning that game with the chances that we had and what we created on the day but it is always a tough game going to Easter Road.

“It will be a tough test at Ibrox but we are going into it in a good place and we are really looking forward to the game and watching my players play.”

Gerrard is looking forward to seeing what the likes of Kemar Roofe and Glen Kamara can come up with after seeing both men shine in Wednesday’s 3-0 win over St Johnstone in Perth.

Roofe was given the nod to spearhead the Gers attack despite Gerrard having Morelos free from suspension and rewarded his boss with the opener while Kamara grabbed a rare goal.

Gerrard – who confirmed Ryan Jack will again be missing with a knee injury – said: “I can’t take the credit for someone making a fantastic run and finishing a goal like Glen did in Perth. I can encourage midfielders to join in, of course, and we can give them a platform to do it.

“But they have to carry it out, so Glen deserves all the credit for that.

“But he’s just a fabulous player. He’s clever and he can do it. He can get goals, he can get assists. He had an effort that hit the roof of the net just before.

“What we do is give them licence to go express themselves so it’s very pleasing to see.”

Roofe has 11 goals this term – including wonder strikes against Standard Liege and Benfica in the Europa League.

But it was his three-yard tap-in at McDiarmid which had his boss purring.

Gerrard added: “Sometimes when you have got strikers, they are the best goals for me because that is what you want them to do.

“Obviously Kemar has scored some bangers this season from outside the box, which is pleasing and I am sure they will be his favourites.

“But, for me, when you have got a number nine and you are taking shots, it is important you are in the right place.

“It bounced off the keeper and if he is not there then it is cleared away. I think that is just as important a goal as scoring from outside the box so it was really pleasing to see.”