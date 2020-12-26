Doncaster-Accrington called off after positive coronavirus tests for Rovers duo

Doncaster’s Boxing Day clash with Accrington has been called off after two unnamed Rovers players tested positive for coronavirus.

The Keepmoat club announced the test results close to three hours before kick-off, adding that more players were displaying symptoms.

“The safety and health of our players, staff and everyone around the club is paramount and therefore we have informed the EFL that we are unable to fulfil our fixture against Accrington Stanley,” a club statement read.

“Since returning to training in August 2020, Doncaster Rovers have implemented and followed wide-ranging and comprehensive protocols to protect its players and staff adhering to all of the latest advice and guidance provided by the Government and the EFL.

“We would like to thank Accrington Stanley for their understanding following news of the postponement.”