Mansfield end winless run on the road at Scunthorpe

Mansfield ended a run of four games without a victory courtesy of a 3-2 success at fellow strugglers Scunthorpe.

The Stags controlled the clash throughout, but made hard work of claiming the three points with a couple of moments of sloppy defending.

George Lapslie flicked them in front in the 16th minute with the slightest of touches to Kellan Gordon’s inswinging cross and, after goalkeeper Marek Stech had tipped away a header from the hosts’ Emmanuel Onariase, Mansfield dominated.

They doubled their lead just before the half-hour mark when the unfortunate Onariase stuck out a leg and diverted Mal Benning’s low cross into his own net.

Scunthorpe were handed a 38th-minute lifeline when it was the Stags’ turn to score an own goal – Farrend Rawson sliding the ball into the bottom corner under pressure from Aaron Jarvis.

Jordan Bowery restored the Stags’ two-goal cushion in the 60th minute when following up after Mark Howard had saved Rawson’s near-post header, but again the Iron hit back via John McAtee – who side-footed home after good play by substitute Ryan Loft.

Andy Cook missed a good chance to wrap up the win when firing wide of the target from just outside the box, but the visitors were good value for their victory.