Hartlepool on the rise as FC Halifax are beaten

Hartlepool moved up to third in the National League following a comfortable 3-1 win against 10-man FC Halifax – their third consecutive home victory.

Pools got off to the perfect start, taking the lead after seven minutes when defender Ryan Johnson headed home his fourth goal of the season from a Nicky Featherstone corner.

On-loan Hull striker Billy Chadwick, who scored on his Halifax debut when the two sides met in the FA Trophy, equalised in the 14th minute when he slammed the ball home from a tight angle.

Hartlepool went back in front in the 56th minute when Mark Shelton played in Rhys Oates and the striker beat his marker before rifling past Sam Johnson.

Halifax were reduced to 10 men with just over 20 minutes remaining when Nyal Bell was shown a second yellow card for a poor challenge on Timi Odusina.

Oates brought another save from Johnson at the end of a driving run, before substitute Mason Bloomfield fired in a well-taken third to seal the points at the death.