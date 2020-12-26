Spitfires frustrated in Weymouth stalemate

Eastleigh failed to take their chances as they were held to a goalless draw by struggling Weymouth.
The hosts dominated the first half and almost went ahead in the fourth minute but Joe Partington’s curling effort hit a post.
Dan Smith had a shot saved by Jack Bycroft, Ryan Hill fired over on his first league start and Ben House shot wide when one-on-one with the goalkeeper.
House then failed to get a touch to substitute Sam Smart’s low cross at the back post as Eastleigh were left frustrated.
Help support quality local journalism … become a digital subscriber to The Courier
For as little as £5.99 a month you can access all of our content, including Premium articles.Subscribe