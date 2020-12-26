Stockport defender James Jennings puts brakes on Altrincham winning streak

Altrincham’s three-game winning streak was ended by a late James Jennings equaliser as the club drew 1-1 with Stockport.

Yusifu Ceesay opened the scoring for Altrincham after 25 minutes, picking up and slotting home a Matty Kosylo ball to hand his side the lead.

Stockport created two quick-fire chances within the 31st minute, with Ryan Croasdale meeting a low ball but finding his resulting shot blocked by Tony Thompson.

Alex Reid then attempted to convert the rebounded ball, but Thompson was again quick to put a hand to his shot and maintain the hosts’ lead.

After the break Stockport continued to push for an equaliser, with Lois Maynard denied at point-blank range in the 71st minute and Jennings eventually levelling the scores after 82 minutes to gain his side a point.