Sunday, December 27th 2020 Show Links
Sport

Stockport defender James Jennings puts brakes on Altrincham winning streak

by Press Association
December 26 2020, 5.13pm
Syndicate Post image
Stockport’s James Jennings (Nick Potts/PA)

Altrincham’s three-game winning streak was ended by a late James Jennings equaliser as the club drew 1-1 with Stockport.

Yusifu Ceesay opened the scoring for Altrincham after 25 minutes, picking up and slotting home a Matty Kosylo ball to hand his side the lead.

Stockport created two quick-fire chances within the 31st minute, with Ryan Croasdale meeting a low ball but finding his resulting shot blocked by Tony Thompson.

Alex Reid then attempted to convert the rebounded ball, but Thompson was again quick to put a hand to his shot and maintain the hosts’ lead.

After the break Stockport continued to push for an equaliser, with Lois Maynard denied at point-blank range in the 71st minute and Jennings eventually levelling the scores after 82 minutes to gain his side a point.

