Impressive Maidenhead hit Wealdstone for four

Maidenhead climbed up to fifth in the Vanarama National League after returning to winning ways with an emphatic 4-0 victory over Wealdstone at York Road.

The Magpies, who had won just once in their previous six games, needed only four minutes to take the lead as Ryan Upward raced through the centre before drilling a low shot past Stuart Moore.

Moses Emmanuel came close to levelling on the half-hour but the hosts had enough bodies back to snuff out the danger, and eight minutes later it was 2-0.

Alan Devonshire’s men again swept through the heart of the Wealdstone defence and, after unselfish play by his team-mates, Josh Coley stepped inside a covering defender before smashing home from close range.

Danilo Orsi, who helped set Coley up for that goal, then made it 3-0 from the penalty spot in the 49th minute following a handball by Jacob Mendy.

Wealdstone had fought back from 3-0 down to beat Eastleigh 4-3 in the FA Trophy last weekend, but there was no chance of a repeat here and Maidenhead completed a comprehensive win four minutes later through Nathan Blissett.