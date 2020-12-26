Charlton rally to earn draw with Plymouth

Charlton moved back into the League One play-off places after twice coming from behind to earn a point in a 2-2 draw with Plymouth.

The Pilgrims started brightly and went in front in the sixth minute when Ryan Hardie cut in from the left and his cutback was tapped home by Luke Jephcott.

The Addicks were level in the 32nd minute. Jake Forster-Caskey’s corner was flicked on and Chris Gunter was on hand to volley home from close range.

The visitors regained the lead just four minutes later. Conor Grant’s free-kick ricocheted into the path of Jephcott and he slid the loose ball past Ben Amos for his second of the afternoon.

Ian Maatsen saw an effort crash back off the bar on the stroke of half-time before a lively opening 45 minutes came to an end.

Charlton equalised for a second time in the 67th minute when substitute Marcus Maddison drove in a superb strike from 25 yards.

Conor Washington blazed over with the goal gaping with 15 minutes remaining as it ended honours even.