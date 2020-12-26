Mikael Mandron on scoresheet as Crewe share points with Fleetwood

Mikael Mandron struck his ninth goal of the season as Crewe extended their unbeaten run to six games with a 1-1 draw against Fleetwood.

Wes Burns punished Alex defender Omar Beckles to squeeze home the Cod Army’s opener early in the second half, but Mandron ignored the visitors’ appeals for hand ball and levelled for Crewe just over the hour mark.

A slow start to the game saw little goalmouth action until Josh Morris delivered across the box, where Burns looped a header back onto the far post.

That combination was reversed moments later when Burns hit over a low cross from the right and Morris, at full stretch, diverted the ball over.

At the other end Charlie Mulgrew was in position on the visiting goal-line to clear Charlie Kirk’s goalbound effort away.

Fleetwood celebrations were cut short five minutes before the interval when Mulgrew was adjudged offside after applying a finishing touch to Glenn Whelan’s free-kick.

Crewe should have taken the lead soon after the restart when Owen Dale cut the ball back across the six-yard box, but Oli Finney tamely prodded wide.

And poor play at the other end soon after saw Dave Artell’s side fall behind. Beckles’ attempt to shield the ball back to Will Jaaskelainen was thwarted by Burns, who nipped in between the defender and his keeper to scoop the ball home after 49 minutes.

Fleetwood players were protesting in vain when Crewe levelled in the 61st minute, with Mandron firing in from close range after Beckles laid the ball into the box.

Luke Murphy went close with a 20-yard drive for Crewe while Fleetwood substitute Mark Duffy curled a free-kick inches past the post.