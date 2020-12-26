Newport’s run without a win extended to four with draw at Crawley

Ten-man Crawley produced a backs-to-the wall display as Newport’s winless Sky Bet League Two run was extended to four games with a 1-1 draw at the Broadfield Stadium.

County, who made the perfect start with Ryan Haynes’ early goal, were pegged back when Mickey Demetriou put through his own goal and Crawley held out after Tarryn Allarakhia’s red card.

Crawley welcomed back head coach John Yems to the touchline after missing the last four games through illness, but his team made the worst possible start with the lively Haynes giving Newport the lead after only five minutes.

Haynes struck his first goal of the season with a crisp shot into the bottom corner after good work by Scott Twine.

The Exiles early dominance also saw the recalled Tristan Abrahams have a shot saved by keeper Glenn Morris and Haynes fire into the side netting.

Crawley drew level in fortunate fashion in the 32nd minute with Demetriou heading past keeper Nick Townsend as he came out after a ball in midfield by Jack Powell.

The Exiles suffered an injury blow just before the interval when Townsend, who injured himself in trying to prevent the own goal, was forced off to be replaced by Tom King.

Crawley withdrew top scorer Max Watters at the break for Sam Matthews and were reduced to 10 men just before the hour when Allarakhia was shown a straight red card for a high challenge on Liam Shephard.

Newport enjoyed plenty of possession and manager Michael Flynn introduced Padriag Amond and Robbie Willmott in an effort to pep up their attacking options.

Haynes should have settled the issue when played in by Twine, but shot narrowly over, and Morris saved from Josh Sheehan in the last minute.