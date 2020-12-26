Bradford extend winning run with Tranmere triumph

Bradford won for the third time in a row under caretaker manager Mark Trueman after beating Tranmere 1-0 at Prenton Park.

Lee Novak’s second-half goal proved the difference between the sides as Bradford continue to edge closer to mid-table safety in League Two.

Former Bradford striker James Vaughan set up a great chance for the hosts to score after seven minutes.

His flick-on caused confusion in the defence, allowing Corey Blackett-Taylor to poke the loose ball past goalkeeper Richard O’Donnell but wide of the post.

O’Donnell was also called upon to deal with shots from Calum MacDonald and Danny Lloyd as Tranmere applied the pressure in front of a socially-distanced home crowd.

Novak jabbed wide from Billy Clarke’s cross for Bradford but their biggest scoring threat in the first half came from two long shots by defender Connor Wood.

Gareth Evans was denied by goalkeeper Scott Davies early in the second half before Bradford took the lead after 62 minutes.

Levi Sutton made a powerful run to the line and crossed for Novak to head his seventh goal of the season.

O’Donnell denied Vaughan an equaliser with a full-length diving stop 12 minutes from time.