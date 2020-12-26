Cheltenham held as Stevenage return to action after Covid lay-off

Substitute Jack Aitchison earned Stevenage a 1-1 draw at promotion-chasing Cheltenham.

Liam Sercombe’s first-half screamer had put the home side in front but Aitchison levelled with 10 minutes left, finding the bottom right corner from 20 yards.

Stevenage were returning to action after being forced to postpone two matches due to cases of Covid-19 in their squad.

They made the brighter start without seriously testing Cheltenham goalkeeper Josh Griffiths.

Cheltenham had not scored in their previous three League Two outings but Sercombe ended the drought in fine style, smashing into the top right corner from the edge of the box in the 28th minute.

Town were then on top for much of the second half, with Matty Blair’s low effort deflected just wide.

Alfie May saw a shot crash against the bar and down in the 61st minute, but referee Christopher Sarginson did not think it had crossed the line despite Cheltenham’s appeals.

The closest either side were to a winner after Aitchison’s fine leveller was when May forced Jamie Cummings into a double save in the 84th minute.