Matty Taylor’s stunning strike seals victory for Oxford

Oxford made it back-to-back victories as Jordan Obita’s first goal for the club and a Matty Taylor stunner secured them a 2-0 win against AFC Wimbledon.

Obita fired a low left-footed drive past goalkeeper Connal Trueman in the 13th minute from Marcus McGuane’s pass after an incisive move down the left.

Karl Robinson’s team, who thrashed Northampton 4-0 last time out, had clear daylight nine minutes later.

This time the move was straight off the training ground as Liam Kelly dinked over a free-kick and Taylor let it bounce before volleying brilliantly over Trueman.

The Dons rallied, with Jack Stevens making a superb double save to keep out Ethan Chislett’s shot and tip Callum Reilly’s follow-up over the crossbar.

In a second half that Wimbledon dominated, Jack Rudoni shot against a post.

The outstanding Stevens pulled off another top save to turn Ryan Longman’s shot around a post and James Henry cleared off the line from Will Nightingale as the visitors pressed hard without reward.