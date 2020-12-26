Carlos Mendes-Gomes brace helps Morecambe to win over Grimsby

Morecambe maintained their spot in the League Two play-off places as they came from behind to beat managerless Grimsby 3-1 at the Mazuma Stadium.

In a game of two halves, the visitors enjoyed long periods on top in the first half and were ahead at the break.

But three second-half goals, including a brace from Carlos Mendes-Gomes, gave the Shrimps the points.

Grimsby, who lost manager Ian Holloway in midweek, started well and took the lead in the 21st minute with a close-range header from Matty Pollock after Morecambe keeper Mark Halstead failed to deal with a Kyle Bennett corner.

Morecambe levelled after 58 minutes when Jordan Slew crossed to the far post for Mendes-Gomes to head past James McKeown from close range.

The Shrimps added a second after 71 minutes when Cole Stockton did well to roll his marker and produce a low cross for Mendes-Gomes to score.

Grimsby should have levelled in the 83rd minute after Halstead spilled a long-range George Williams free-kick but somehow the Mariners could not force the ball over the line.

They were made to pay dearly for the miss when Morecambe added a third two minutes into added time.

A Grimsby free-kick was blocked and Morecambe took advantage with Mendes-Gomes turning provider for Adam Phillips to beat McKeown when put through on goal.