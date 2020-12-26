League One leaders Falkirk frustrated by 10-man Partick Thistle

Scottish League One leaders Falkirk were left frustrated as 10-man Partick Thistle battled to a goalless draw.

Thistle had struck the frame of the goal through Zak Rudden late in the first half.

The midfielder was, however, shown a straight red card after 64 minutes after appearing to exchange words with the referee.

The Bairns had the ball in the net through Callumn Morrison, but the goal was ruled out for a foul in the build-up as the home side had to settle for a point.

Airdrieonians won 4-2 at Clyde, where Dale Carrick scored twice.

Midfielder Thomas Robert put the visitors ahead after eight minutes, and Carrick soon doubled the lead before Josh Kerr made it 3-0 after just 20 minutes.

Clyde hit back before half-time through Barry Cuddihy, but another for Carrick early in the second half settled matters, with Ally Love’s goal on the hour proving little more than a consolation for the hosts.

Cove Rangers kept up the pace on the chasing pack with a 1-0 win at bottom club Forfar, where Mitch Megginson’s goal on 64 minutes proved the difference.

Dumbarton’s home match against East Fife was postponed because of a waterlogged pitch.