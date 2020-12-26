Under-fire QPR boss Mark Warburton rues missed chances

Under-pressure QPR manager Mark Warburton admits his side face a relegation battle if they continue to miss chances.

Rangers, beaten 2-0 at home by Swansea, are without a win in eight matches and have won just one of their last 11.

They sit 19th in the Sky Bet Championship – just four points above the drop zone – and Warburton’s position is under scrutiny.

QPR director of football Les Ferdinand and chief executive Lee Hoos had a lengthy discussion in the directors’ box after the game.

And Warburton’s frustration was obvious after a third defeat in four home matches.

Asked if his team were now in a relegation battle, he said: “The table doesn’t lie. I can’t sit here and sound like an idiot saying ‘no we’re fine’ – the table tells you where we are.

“We’re responsible for where we are and we’re responsible for getting out of that. Plain and simple. It would be foolish to say otherwise.”

Rangers had opportunities during an even first half but went behind in bizarre fashion a minute before the interval.

Jake Bidwell’s header appeared to be going wide but R’s defender Yoann Barbet headed the ball against the woodwork, leaving goalkeeper Seny Dieng stranded – and Andre Ayew with an open goal.

There was no way back for Warburton’s side after Jamal Lowe raced through to score nine minutes into the second half.

Warburton said: “Possession, chances – all these stats are irrelevant. There’s only one really important stat and that’s goals.

“In the first half we completely controlled it, looked strong and confident, got balls in the box, and we have to take our chances. It’s as simple as that.

“We were in control in that first half and never felt threatened at all. We moved the ball well and threatened them.

“You can dominate long periods of play but it’s irrelevant if you don’t put the ball in the back of the opposing net.

“We create chances but chances are irrelevant if you don’t convert them.

“Everything we do – every pattern of play, combination and every movement – has to result in something positive. And today again we’ve missed chance after chance.

“At the moment we’re flattering to deceive. We have to be better and we have to be more ruthless.”

Swansea boss Steve Cooper is delighted with the progress of Lowe, who scored his fourth goal in as many matches.

“I think it’s important for Jamal to score in successive games,” said Cooper.

“It was a brilliant goal. Jamal ran in behind and showed great composure and technique to score and he made it look a lot easier than it was.

“When you play in that position you are always going to be judged by goals and assists.

“At the moment the strikers are playing well. They know they have the responsibility of scoring when chances come and they’ve got to keep going.

“I’m really pleased with the win. It was a tight game in the first half and the second half was all about managing the game.

“We defended well and we also attacked as we felt there would be space to score a second goal – and that paid off.

“It was a really good performance again. We were good for the win and very professional in the way we went about it.”