Michael Appleton praises big-hitting Lincoln after seeing off Burton to go top

Michael Appleton insisted Lincoln’s 5-1 League One win over Burton was not perfect, but he was delighted with the result and the goals as his side swept to another big win to move top of the table.

Brennan Johnson scored a brace with Remy Howarth, Anthony Scully and Harry Anderson also on target as the Imps moved three points clear at the top.

“We did well for long periods of the game,” said Appleton, whose side won 4-0 at Northampton last weekend. We started off really well with two goals, two very well-worked goals.

“We had a period where we went forward too early and our build-up play wasn’t great in the second part of the first half.

“But that was young players who got too comfortable, knowing they’ve got a 2-0 lead.

“It was probably a bit too easy for them at times. The concentration levels had to improve in the second half and I thought they did.

“We’re delighted to get the points and score the goals after having a blank in the last game here (losing 1-0 to Shrewsbury).”

With Lincoln assured on being top of the table entering 2021, Appleton accepted expectation levels for his team were rising.

On whether their strong start to the season was above Lincoln’s expectations, he added: “It is. But because we are there now, the expectation levels will rise a bit.

“We need to meet those expectations head on and try to keep improving. The only way we will do that is by working our socks off every day, which we do, and try to bring in a bit of extra quality to help us through the next couple of months.”

It was arguably game over after just seven minutes, by which point City were two goals up after strikes from Howarth and Johnson.

The hosts had to wait until the second half for further goals and Scully added the third after 56 minutes with Johnson scoring again seven minutes later.

Kane Hemmings pulled a goal back after 74 minutes following a mix-up between goalkeeper Alex Palmer and defender Lewis Montsma, but winger Anderson restored the four-goal advantage with a deflected effort nine minutes from time.

Burton boss Jake Buxton admitted conceding two goals so early on left his struggling side – who are bottom of the table – with a mountain to climb.

He said: “We’re vulnerable at the moment with the position we’re in and I think Lincoln sensed that.

“We’re not there at the moment, we need to freshen things up, we need to bring in players with experience who know how to lead.

“We’re conceding far too many goals, that’s a big problem at this moment in time.

“We are a good side, although we’re not showing it at the moment and the table doesn’t lie. The performances have often been there but we need points.

“We’re having plenty of the ball but in the both boxes we’re not good enough at the moment – it’s as simple as that.

“We need improvements at the top end of the pitch, we need more quality in the final third.

“Defensively, we’ve lost Sam Hughes (to a long-term injury). That was a big blow and we need some more bodies in that area.”

Burton’s next two games are against sides closer to them in the table and Buxton added: “We’ll move on to the next games, Wigan on Tuesday night and Oxford….two sides who are in and around the bottom half.

“We have to pick up points from those games.”