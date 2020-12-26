Derek Adams says Morecambe “fully deserved” win over Grimsby

Morecambe manager Derek Adams was a happy man after his side came from behind to beat a spirited Grimsby 3-1 at the Mazuma Stadium.

Matty Pollock’s 21st-minute header put the Mariners ahead at the break but a brace from Carlos Mendes-Gomes and a late goal from Adam Phillips saw the Shrimps stay in the play-off places.

Adams said: “Today was always going to be a difficult game. The weather conditions were terrible and Grimsby certainly had the better of things in the first half.

“They pushed forward and got a goal but we always knew we would be better in the second period with the conditions behind us.

“We knew we would create chances after the break and that is what we did. We know we have the talent in the team to create openings and we put them under a lot of pressure and scored three.

“It was great to see Carlos Mendes-Gomes score twice because he works really hard. He gets into some great positions and he took his chances well and I think in the end we fully deserved the win.

“To have 34 points from 20 games is excellent and the aim now is to keep that run going.”

Grimsby led thanks to a close-range header from Pollock after Morecambe keeper Mark Halstead failed to deal with a Kyle Bennett corner.

The Mariners had the better of the first half but the Shrimps came back strongly after the break and levelled after 58 minutes when Jordan Slew crossed to the far post for Mendes-Gomes to head past James McKeown from close range.

The Shrimps added a second after 71 minutes when Cole Stockton did well to roll his marker and produce a low cross for Mendes-Gomes to score.

Grimsby came back strongly and should have levelled in the 83rd minute after Halstead spilled a long range George Williams free-kick but somehow the Mariners could not force the ball over the line.

They were made to pay dearly for the miss when Morecambe added a third two minutes into added time.

A Grimsby free-kick was blocked and with bodies pushed forward Morecambe took advantage with Mendes-Gomes turning provider for Phillips to beat McKeown when put through on goal.

Grimsby came into the game under caretaker boss Ben Davies after the departure of Ian Holloway in midweek.

Davies said: “The conditions were a big factor in the game but we started well and took the lead.

“But when the opposition seem to have a bit of pressure we tend to concede and that happened again. When you are under pressure you need leaders and strong voices and we just didn’t have that.

“The lads have worked hard and they showed the desire which you expect but we were naive at vital times and had a lack of commanding leadership at the back and that cost us.

“We need the leaders and the stronger personalities to come to the fore more and we need some more quality in the final third as we had some good chances but didn’t take advantage of them.

“There are things we need to change because we need to get out of the position we are in and that is our focus now.”