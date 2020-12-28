Five Scottish football stories that lifted spirits during tough 2020

This year has been one of the toughest in living memory for many people around the world.

Sport has suffered during the coronavirus pandemic, with events cancelled, spectators locked out and clubs and governing bodies struggling with the financial consequences.

However, sport’s ability to lift spirits and help communities has been as apparent as ever.

Here, the PA news agency looks at five heart-warming Scottish football stories amid the gloom.

Celtic FC Foundation hands out more than £1million

@FoundationCFC Thank you for your support providing us with a grant to help with our Soup Kitchen your support is Valuable to our service users, & vulnerable family's across our city.#CelticFC #FoodForAll #freefood pic.twitter.com/G4uTfuS3Pm — Homeless Project Scotland (@hp_scotland) November 23, 2020

The club’s charity wing has delivered food, essentials and mental health support to thousands of families, individuals, pensioners, the homeless and NHS frontline staff, raising more than £1m since its Football For Good fund was launched on March 20.

Steve Clarke’s boost for cancer patient

Terminal cancer patient Willie Thomson received a private video message from the Scotland boss after a photograph of him celebrating Euro 2020 qualification in Strathcarron Hospice was sent to the SFA. The 79-year-old’s reaction highlighted how the team’s achievements can lift people, even someone who was living the final weeks of his life.

Motherwell save Christmas

We're stepping in to put the Christmas lights up in Motherwell and Wishaw. — Motherwell FC (@MotherwellFC) December 4, 2020

After North Lanarkshire Council scrapped the annual Christmas lights tradition amid budget constraints, Motherwell stepped in with a business partner to put up the lights in the town and neighbouring Wishaw. Chairman Jim McMahon said: “During these challenging and unusual times, we hope that seeing the lights can bring community spirit and a sense of normality to people in our local area.”

Philanthropy comes to Scottish football’s aid

Today we announce a NEW donor – introduced to us by James Anderson – has made a £1.25m funding commitment to the SPFL Trust.@spfl club associated charities (28), may now apply for a £10,000 grant from a new Community Covid-19 Crisis Fund. Read on ➡️ https://t.co/3HJVDBrEuX pic.twitter.com/POGEj059RO — SPFL Trust (@SPFLTrust) June 26, 2020

Edinburgh-based investment manager James Anderson gave the game a huge shot in the arm with an initial donation worth more than £3m to help SPFL clubs and the league’s charity trust. Anderson made further substantial six-figure donations for women’s football and the youth ranks and an anonymous associate then pledged more than £1m to help clubs’ community trusts.

Prize-winning charitable work continues

Merry Christmas. 🎅 The remaining Festive Friends at Home deliveries of 2020 are out today. 🎄 2400 gift boxes delivered across the country by @spfl clubs & trusts. 🎁 Kindness at Christmas has never meant more. ❤️ pic.twitter.com/lgOF13ez9J — SPFL Trust (@SPFLTrust) December 25, 2020

SPFL clubs maintained their focus on helping communities with thousands of people benefiting from festive hampers this month. Dundee United were among three clubs recognised by UEFA for their community trust’s impact in the local area.