Stevenage boss Alex Revell has Luke Prosser back for Cambridge visit

Bottom-placed Stevenage have Luke Prosser back as they prepare to welcome Cambridge to the Lamex Stadium in Sky Bet League Two.

Prosser served a one-match ban on Boxing Day but is free to return after that 1-1 draw at Cheltenham.

Fit-again Jack Aitchison may also be eyeing a start after scoring the equaliser at Cheltenham having stepped off the bench for this first appearance in two months.

Resources have been stretched with seven players out due to Covid-19 restrictions, but Luis Fernandez has rejoined the group from his loan at Oxford City.

The Us could find a place for Idris El Mizouni after he returned as an unused substitute last time out.

The Ipswich loanee has not played for three games but is closing in on his comeback.

Greg Taylor will also be hoping to hang on to his spot having come back in for the 2-1 win over Leyton Orient.

Liam O’Neil and Hiram Boateng are long-term absentees.