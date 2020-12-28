Aitor Karanka to check on Alen Halilovic before Birmingham face Derby

Birmingham boss Aitor Karanka will check on Alen Halilovic before Tuesday’s match against Derby.

Halilovic’s full debut was cut short by a groin problem as he was replaced by Gary Gardner at half-time in the Boxing Day draw at Nottingham Forest.

Jon Toral could replace Halilovic after both he and Maikel Kieftenbeld were rested for the fixture.

Both George Friend and Jeremie Bela returned against Forest as Blues ended a three-game losing streak, but the match came too soon for Zach Jeacock (ankle) and Caolan Boyd-Munce (thigh).

Derby have problems in attack as Martyn Waghorn begins a three-match ban following his red card in the defeat to Preston.

Tom Lawrence had been nearing a return from an ankle injury but Wayne Rooney has said the forward has suffered a setback.

Their absence could open the door for Jordon Ibe to make his first start for the Rams.

Jack Stretton could also come back into the squad as he nears a return from a knock.