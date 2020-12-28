Northampton hope break has eased fitness concerns ahead of Gillingham clash

Northampton boss Keith Curle hopes his side’s recent lay-off will help ease their injury issues ahead the game against Gillingham.

The Cobblers suffered four straight league defeats prior to the postponement of their Boxing Day clash with Ipswich due to their opponents’ coronavirus-related absences.

Shaun McWilliams returns from suspension, but there are still doubts over Alan Sheehan and Jack Sowerby, who missed the loss to Lincoln last time out.

Defender Joe Martin misses out against his former club after his ban was increased following an FA charge, while Joseph Mills and Scott Pollock are still out.

Former Cobbler Vadaine Oliver could be back to face his former club after watching his side’s 4-1 win at Rochdale from the bench due to fitness concerns.

Oliver had picked up a minor injury in the previous game against Accrington but has used the Christmas break to return to full fitness and should start.

The forward helped Northampton win promotion via last season’s Sky Bet League Two play-off final and the Cobblers had been keen to keep him at Sixfields.

Gills boss Steve Evans hopes a number of recent injury issues will have eased, while Matthew Willock and Declan Drysdale are among those pushing to start.