Gareth Ainsworth could shuffle his pack for Wycombe’s clash with Cardiff

Wycombe boss Gareth Ainsworth could freshen up his team against Cardiff as he looks to halt an 11-game winless run in the Championship.

Anis Mehmeti is hoping for only his third Wanderers start following his late equaliser against QPR last weekend, while Uche Ikpeazu is also an option in attack.

Alex Pattison will serve the final game of a three-match ban for his red card in the defeat at Bournemouth.

Anthony Stewart has missed recent games through injury for the Chairboys, who are without a victory since winning at Birmingham on November 4.

Cardiff could make changes after the Boxing Day defeat to Brentford left boss Neil Harris “lost for words” and cursing individual errors once more.

Greg Cunningham, Marlon Pack and Josh Murphy are Harris’ most likely options for recalls.

Filip Benkovic, yet to make his debut since joining on loan from Leicester in October, and Gavin Whyte will be targeting game time against the out-of-form hosts.

Kieffer Moore (hamstring), Lee Tomlin (groin) and on-loan Arsenal defender Jordi Osei-Tutu (hamstring) remain out until the new year.