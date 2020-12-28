Michael Jolley takes Barrow reins for Tranmere visit

Michael Jolley will take charge of Barrow for the first time when they welcome Tranmere to the Progression Solicitors Stadium on Tuesday evening.

Rob Kelly has presided over back-to-back wins for the Bluebirds but steps back down to his position as assistant, handing over the reins to Jolley.

The former Grimsby boss could stick with the same XI for the third match in a row. Barrow followed up a 3-0 victory over Cheltenham on December 19 with a 2-0 win at Port Vale on Boxing Day.

However, the quick turnaround in fixtures might mean defender Scott Wilson and midfielder Jason Taylor come in for starting roles, with the pair settling for cameos off the bench in Barrow’s last two outings.

Tranmere have no new injury concerns but manager Keith Hill could freshen up his side.

Rovers were beaten 1-0 at home by managerless Bradford on Boxing Day and Hill lamented afterwards about the lack of support afforded to 12-goal top scorer James Vaughan.

Midfield pair Kieron Morris and Paul Lewis and strikers Morgan Ferrier and Kaiyne Woolery are all pushing for starting spots after coming on as substitutes at the weekend.

Forward Stefan Payne continues his recovery from a long-term groin injury.