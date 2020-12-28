Woking and Eastleigh share the spoils

Woking remain just outside the National League play-off places after being held to a goalless draw at home to Eastleigh.

Tyrone Barnett threatened twice in the early stages for Eastleigh but their best effort came shortly before half-time when Cav Miley’s bicycle kick was well saved by Craig Ross.

Joe McDonnell saved brilliantly from Ben Dempsey as Woking started the second half on the front foot.

But Ross had to keep out another Eastleigh overhead, this time from Alex Wynter, while Danny Hollands was also denied and Miley went close again.

Substitute Slavi Spasov wasted Woking’s best chance, heading straight at McDonnell as the match finished goalless.