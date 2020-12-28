Newport wait on Nick Townsend fitness ahead of Exeter clash

Newport goalkeeper Nick Townsend is a doubt for the clash with fellow promotion-chasers Exeter on Tuesday.

Townsend had to be replaced at half-time by Tom King during Saturday’s draw with Crawley after picking up a knock.

Captain Joss Labadie could return after three games out while Ryan Taylor is nearing a return following three months out with a hamstring injury.

Michael Flynn may again choose to utilise his squad after bringing Matty Dolan and Tristan Abrahams into the starting line-up against Crawley.

Exeter have problems at right-back.

Josh Key has tested positive for Covid-19 while Pierce Sweeney only lasted 24 minutes of Saturday’s draw with Forest Green before picking up a hamstring injury that is set to rule him out for between four and six weeks.

Sweeney was replaced by Jake Caprice, who has been working his way back from injury but is likely to have to start on Tuesday.

Lewis Page is available after recovering from a hamstring problem while goalkeeper Lewis Ward (ankle) returned to the bench against Forest Green.