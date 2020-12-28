Courtney Duffus double downs Aldershot

Courtney Duffus struck twice as Yeovil claimed only their second Vanarama National League win of the season after beating Aldershot 3-0 at Huish Park.

The Glovers, thrashed 6-1 by Torquay on Boxing Day, took the lead thanks to Duffus’ 16th-minute volley.

Aldershot came close to levelling before the break but Yeovil goalkeeper Adam Smith somehow manged to turn George Fowler’s effort onto the post.

Jermaine Anderson, who scored a brace as the Shots beat Woking 3-0 last time out, was also unable to convert a good chance at the start of the second half and Yeovil sealed the win with 12 minutes to go.

Carl Dickinson fed Duffus following a free-kick and the former Republic of Ireland Under-21 international drilled home his second of the match to double his tally for the season.

A miserable afternoon was complete for the visitors when Anderson was sent off late on after picking up a second booking for a foul on Duffus, before Yeovil added a third goal through Albi Skendi.

Yeovil striker Joe Quigley was also dismissed in stoppage time, but the hosts already had the points safely wrapped up by then and moved out of the relegation zone.