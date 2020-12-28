Connor Lemonheigh-Evans scores late winner for Torquay against Weymouth

Connor Lemonheigh-Evans struck late on as National League leaders Torquay edged a seven-goal thriller with Weymouth, winning 4-3.

It looked like the Gulls had thrown away two points as they twice squandered a two-goal lead, but Lemonheigh-Evans came up with the goods to keep them on track for a long-awaited Football League return.

Lemonheigh-Evans was instrumental throughout, creating both goals as Torquay surged into a 2-0 lead after 25 minutes. First he crossed for Asa Hall to head home and then he supplied Josh Umerah, who made no mistake when in on goal.

Cody Cooke got one back on the half-hour for the Terras, but Aaron Nemane’s low finish straight after half-time restored the visitors’ two-goal cushion.

Weymouth then fought back, Cam Murray slotting home before Josh McQuoid’s penalty in the 62nd minute made it 3-3.

Lemonheigh-Evans capped a man-of-the-match performance three minutes from time when he tapped in from close range to keep the Gulls well clear at the summit.