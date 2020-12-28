Stockport go fourth in National League after beating Wrexham

Richie Bennett and Jordan Keane struck inside the first quarter of an hour as Stockport moved up to fourth in the Vanarama National League with a 2-0 victory over Wrexham.

Bennett was denied by Rob Lainton after being put through early on but the Stockport striker made no mistake in the 12th minute, tapping in after the ball was pulled back to him by Connor Jennings.

Keane then scored his first of the season three minutes later when he headed home from Macauley Southam-Hales’ corner.

Jordan Ponticelli spurned a golden opportunity for Wrexham as he blazed over after the interval, while Luke Young’s deflected effort cannoned off the bar late on. The Welsh side slip to 12th but are just three points behind their conquerors in a congested top half.