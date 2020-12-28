Fleetwood again without Ched Evans for visit of Doncaster

Ched Evans will continue to be sidelined by manager Joey Barton for the visit of Doncaster in Sky Bet League One.

Earlier this month Barton announced the 32-year-old striker would no longer be considered for selection because of disciplinary issues.

Midfielder Sam Finley has missed Fleetwood’s last two matches, against Portsmouth and Crewe, with a knock and is expected to continue his recovery.

Defender Sam Stubbs underwent knee surgery earlier this month, while Joel Coleman also continues his recovery from a hamstring problem.

Doncaster will have to wait for the results of coronavirus tests ahead of the trip, after the entire squad was tested on Boxing Day.

Two players tested positive for Covid-19 ahead of the game at Accrington, which was postponed.

Rovers manager Darren Moore will definitely be without Southampton loanee Josh Sims, who faces a six-week spell on the sidelines with a hamstring problem.

Fellow midfielder Madger Gomes has been ruled out until the new year with a thigh injury and will also be missing for the match.