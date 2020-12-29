Swansea without Liam Cullen after positive coronavirus test

Swansea striker Liam Cullen has been ruled out for two matches after testing positive for coronavirus.

The Wales Under-21 international, who has made eight appearances this season, has to self-isolate for 10 days following a Boxing Day test and will miss Wednesday’s home game against Reading and the visit of Watford on Saturday.

Defender Kyle Naughton will be assessed after missing the 2-0 Boxing Day win at QPR with an oblique injury.

George Byers is available after a long-term groin issue, but fellow midfielder Morgan Gibbs-White (foot) remains out.

Reading are dealing with a lengthy casualty list but hope Lucas Joao (soft tissue), Michael Olise and Omar Richards (both hamstring) will feature in the Sky Bet Championship clash.

Club captain Liam Moore is likely to be out for at least a month after suffering a stress fracture to his left foot.

Moore joins Andy Yiadom (knee), Felipe Araruna (knee), George Puscas (hernia), Lewis Gibson (quad) and

(knee) on the sidelines.

The Royals were boosted by the return of John Swift as a substitute in the Boxing Day victory over Luton, the midfielder having missed three months with a hamstring injury.