Tottenham without Gareth Bale, Carlos Vinicius and Lucas Moura for Fulham clash

Tottenham will be without Gareth Bale, Carlos Vinicius and Lucas Moura for the visit of Fulham.

Bale has been ruled out for “a few weeks” with a calf injury while the absence of Brazilian duo Vinicius and Moura at Wolves on Sunday was unexplained.

Giovani Lo Celso is out with a hamstring injury.

Fulham will have manager Scott Parker back on the touchline following a period of self-isolation.

He missed the goalless draw with Southampton on Boxing Day after a member of his household tested positive for Covid-19, but has recorded a negative test in addition to spending 10 days in isolation.

The Whites will also welcome Mario Lemina back into the fold after he was unable to face parent club Southampton while Kenny Tete is available again after his wife gave birth, but Terence Kongolo (foot) remains absent.

Tottenham provisional squad: Lloris, Hart, Gazzaniga, Doherty, Aurier, Alderweireld, Dier, Sanchez, Rodon, Davies, Reguilon, Winks, Hojbjerg, Sissoko, Fernandes, Ndombele, Alli, Bergwijn, Son, Kane.

Fulham provisional squad: Areola, Aina, Andersen, Adarabioyo, Decordova-Reid, Anguissa, Reed, Robinson, Cairney, Lemina, Lookman, Mitrovic, Rodak, Hector, Odoi, Ream, Loftus-Cheek, Bryan, Kamara, Cavaleiro, Tete.