Christian Doidge back from ban as Hibernian host Ross County

by Press Association
December 29 2020, 3.29pm
Christian Doidge is back for Hibs (Andrew Milligan/PA)

Hibernian have Christian Doidge back in their squad for the visit of Scottish Premiership bottom club Ross County.

The Welsh striker was suspended for the Boxing Day defeat by Rangers at Ibrox.

Ofir Marciano, Kyle Magennis, Jamie Murphy (all hamstring), Stevie Mallan (knee) and Sean Mackie (thigh) remain out while Scott Allan is building up his fitness after illness.

Ross Draper and Josh Reid are suspended for County following their red cards against St Mirren on Boxing Day.

Striker Ross Stewart is a doubt after missing the 2-0 defeat with a hamstring issue, while Michael Gardyne was also absent through injury.

Regan Charles-Cook (hamstring), Connor Randall (back), Charlie Lakin (thigh) and Tom Grivosti (hamstring) have also missed recent games.

