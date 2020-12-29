Saturday, January 2nd 2021 Show Links
Sport

Newport clash with Exeter postponed due to waterlogged pitch

by Press Association
December 29 2020, 5.25pm
Newport’s League Two clash with Exeter at Rodney Parade has been postponed because of a waterlogged pitch (Nick Potts/PA)

Leaders Newport’s Sky Bet League Two clash with Exeter on Tuesday night has been postponed due to a waterlogged pitch.

The game was called off just two hours before the scheduled 7pm kick-off.

“After inspecting the pitch ahead of the fixture, referee John Busby deemed the Rodney Parade pitch unplayable,” said a statement on the Newport website.

