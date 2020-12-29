Miles Hippolyte off the mark as Scunthorpe win at Walsall

Myles Hippolyte’s first Football League goal and Mark Howard’s penalty save helped struggling Scunthorpe win 2-1 at Walsall.

Hippolyte’s strike was cancelled out by Wes McDonald but Howard saved Josh Gordon’s penalty and Alex Gilliead crashed home a fine winner for the Iron.

Scunthorpe almost led inside four minutes as Hippolyte, a summer signing from Yeovil, turned Devarn Green’s near-post cross on target but Walsall keeper Jack Rose saved smartly.

Dan Scarr looped a header just over from a Walsall corner but United broke through on 27 minutes, a fortunate ricochet from Mason O’Malley’s free-kick falling for Hippolyte to slam home from close range.

The Saddlers levelled on 55 minutes as winger McDonald stole in at the far post to volley home Cameron Norman’s cross.

Walsall spurned the chance to go ahead six minutes later as Howard guessed right to deny Gordon after Scunthorpe skipper Jordan Clarke bundled over Elijah Adebayo.

Rose saved superbly from Gilliead and Green but was powerless when the former drilled into the bottom corner from 20 yards on 69 minutes.