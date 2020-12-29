Bradford extend unbeaten run with Port Vale stalemate

Joint interim managers Mark Trueman and Conor Sellars saw Bradford extend their unbeaten run to five matches since taking over from Stuart McCall but were forced to settle for a goalless League Two draw against Port Vale.

It was Vale’s first clean sheet in 14 matches in all competitions.

Bradford, who had won their previous three matches dominated the first half without being able to apply the finishing touch to some promising attacking moves at a frosty Valley Parade on Tuesday night.

The nearest they came to scoring was after 22 minutes when acting captain Lee Novak laid the ball into the path of Callum Cooke, whose fierce rising shot was turned away for a corner by goalkeeper Scott Brown.

Bradford enjoyed a spell of strong pressure at the start of the second half, but the visitors’ defence stood firm although Finn Cousin-Dawson was unfortunate to see his goal-bound shot deflected for a corner.

Vale’s best effort came just before the hour mark when David Amoo cut in from the right before testing Bradford’s reserve goalkeeper Sam Hornby – playing against his former club – with a left-footed shot which he held on the line.

Bradford made a late bid for a winner and Brown was forced to dive full length to save a low shot from Cooke nine minutes from time but they could not find a way through a resolute visitors’ defence.