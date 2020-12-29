Colchester and Cheltenham winless in five after stalemate

Colchester and Cheltenham played out a hard-fought 0-0 draw at the JobServe Community Stadium to leave both sides five without a win in League Two.

Colchester went close in the fifth minute when Noah Chilvers broke clear of the Cheltenham defence but was foiled by keeper Josh Griffiths at his near post.

Chilvers’ curled effort from the edge of the area from Kwame Poku’s short corner flew inches wide soon after but Cheltenham felt they might have been awarded a penalty when Chris Hussey tumbled under Poku’s challenge in the area.

Colchester keeper Dean Gerken foiled George Lloyd and also made a fine reflex save to deny Alfie May before half-time.

Cheltenham started the second half brightly but Colchester almost went ahead when Poku’s curled effort bounced off the foot of the far post while seconds later Omar Sowunmi’s downward header bounced just wide from Poku’s deep cross.

Charlie Raglan went close for Cheltenham late on but the spoils were shared.