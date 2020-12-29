Dan Udoh secures first home league win for Shrewsbury

Dan Udoh hit the winner as Shrewsbury recorded their first home win of the Sky Bet League One campaign.

Udoh smacked home the rebound after Sam Walker had saved Ollie Norburn’s 38th-minute penalty to seal a 1-0 win over Blackpool.

The Seasiders did not look like levelling, with Gary Madine going closest with a second-half header.

Town started the better as Dan Kemp fired an effort straight at Matija Sarkic in the ninth minute.

Shaun Whalley fired wide on the turn after 20 minutes, before Walker saved from Aaron Pierre.

Udoh gave Town the lead after Sullay Kaikai brought down Whalley in the box.

Charlie Daniels was inches away from doubling the lead on the stroke of half-time with a fine free-kick.

Sarkic parried a Luke Garbutt free-kick round a post in the 49th minute.

Ethan Ebanks-Landell nodded over from a corner before Walker saved well from Charlie Daniels on the hour mark.

Sarkic pulled off a fingertip save to turn Madine’s header behind in the 68th minute, before Anderson headed over late on.