Queen of the South escape Championship basement with victory at Raith

Queen of the South moved off the bottom of the Scottish Championship table with a deserved 2-0 win at high-flying Raith which dented the hosts’ promotion hopes as they slipped to fourth.

Connor Shields headed over early on and the striker gave the visitors the lead after 17 minutes when he shot past Raith keeper Robbie Thomson.

Ayo Obileye headed a good chance over midway through the first half as the Doonhamers continued to dominate before Raith captain Kyle Benedictus headed wide from a corner.

As Raith committed players forward in search of a second-half equaliser, the visitors countered well but midfielder Daniel Pybus saw his back-post header saved on the hour.

Sixteen-year-old goalkeeper Charlie Cowie, who came in after Jack Leighfield was injured in the warm-up, marked his debut with a point-blank save from Manny Duku with 72 minutes gone to deny Raith an equaliser before parrying a header from Benedictus.

The visitors wrapped up the win with an injury-time goal from Tommy Goss.