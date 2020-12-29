Simon Weaver questions decision to abandon Harrogate-Carlisle clash

Harrogate manager Simon Weaver argued his team’s home match against Carlisle should not have been abandoned after only 10 minutes.

Weaver’s men were leading 1-0 at the time after Connor Kirby headed in a Ryan Fallowfield cross with just 49 seconds on the clock.

But referee Martin Coy, who had earlier conducted a 5.15pm pitch inspection, decided that the icy playing surface was putting the welfare of both teams at risk, signalling the end of the match with his whistle after informing the respective coaching teams.

The home supporters were then asked to leave the stadium whilst observing social distancing protocol, but Weaver argued: “It was frustrating, because we have only just got fans back in.

“None of the players had an issue warming up and people want to see live sport. For some of them, it’s the first time they have been out of their houses for months.

“I didn’t see the pitch getting any worse than it was at 5.15pm when it passed the inspection. I thought it was in better shape, but the referee did warn me before the game that he was going to give it five or 10 minutes, because he thought it had got worse.

“But nobody had slipped over and we play on firmer pitches than that, especially in pre-season. It’s a tough decision for a referee and I never want to put players at risk, but I don’t think they were.”

Contrary to Weaver, Carlisle manager Chris Beech agreed with Coy’s intervention.

He said: “He was right and that’s got nothing to do with the scoreline as there were plenty of minutes left in the game. I’d have been quite happy to play on at 1-0 down if the pitch was playable, and there was no encouragement from myself to influence a negative outcome from the referee when he came over.

“He made the right call, even if you could argue it was at the wrong time. At 5pm, I got a call from our kit man to tell us to set off for the game as the snow had just been cleared off the pitch and it had passed an inspection.

“The home team also wanted to get it on but, after that, I think the temperature dropped and the pitch got harder. The players’ actions trying to play on it then made the ref make a decision when he was under pressure.

“I played on worse pitches as a player at Carlisle, but times have changed. Player welfare has to be respected, as does the referee’s decision.

“It was a harder one to make than it would have been at 5pm because, having kicked off, it would have perhaps been easier just to let the issue slide, but that could have led to a major injury.”