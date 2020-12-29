Keith Hill admits Sid Nelson made ‘rash decision’ in Tranmere draw

Keith Hill praised his players’ performance despite a “rash decision” from Sid Nelson costing Tranmere all three points in a 1-1 draw at Barrow.

Former Everton striker James Vaughan headed the visitors in front at Holker Street but Scott Quigley scored his fourth goal in as many games after being fouled by Nelson in the box.

Ten-man Barrow held on for a point after Harrison Biggins’ 68th-minute sending off for an off-the-ball incident with Vaughan.

Hill, whose side missed the chance to close the gap on the League Two play-off places, said: “It was a tight, tough game. I was pleased with the character, the spirit and the fighting quality they showed.

“Unfortunately we conceded a penalty but those are moments in games. It’s a decision (Nelson) doesn’t have to make, it’s a red-hot decision he’s made. He should have been in more control.

“In those key moments he needs to show more patience, get across the ball and block instead of making a rash decision.

“I was really, really happy with the identity of the team.

“I’m disappointed with the result, but the performance gave me a lot of encouragement.

“I’m really pleased that they stuck together.

“It’s really difficult when a team go down to ten men because they can score on the counter.

“But I’m happy with how we dealt with it and we probably could have scored a winner.

Barrow boss Michael Jolley was quick to take the positives after a point from his first game in charge of the Bluebirds.

He said: “We didn’t even get the chance to push for a winner because of being reduced to 10 men.

“Under the circumstances it’s a good point and we move on.

“You need a lot of character to play this game. There are no easy games.

“We went a goal down against a good Tranmere side, who are a good team at this level and we had to fight for everything that we got.

“I think the character of the team was shown in that performance. We weren’t perfect in terms of the football quality but character is important.

“There were some really good performances across the team. I think the boys were really competitive. It was hard-earned but a deserved point.

“It’s a tough league, but we’ve got a really good starting point.”

Jolley is hopeful fans will still be allowed for Saturday’s game at home to Exeter amid reports Cumbria could be moved from Tier 2 to Tier 3 on Wednesday, which would mean matches in the area would have to be played behind closed doors.

“You can’t replicate the atmosphere which the fans create,” he added.

“When we needed them they really good behind the boys in the last 20 minutes.”