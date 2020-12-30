Lewis MacLeod to be monitored ahead of Plymouth’s clash with Gillingham

Lewis MacLeod will again be assessed ahead of Plymouth hosting Gillingham in Saturday’s League One clash.

The midfielder has made two starts after a long-term knee problem but has been withdrawn in both due to fatigue.

Boss Ryan Lowe will now weigh up whether MacLeod can cope with another quickfire start, as the 26-year-old Scot works his way back to full match sharpness.

Nottingham Forest loanee Tyrese Fornah could start if MacLeod is rotated out of the first XI.

Goalkeeper Joe Walsh remains a doubt for Gillingham after showing coronavirus symptoms.

Boss Steve Evans was forced to leave Walsh out of Tuesday’s 3-1 loss at Northampton and had to press on without a goalkeeper on the bench.

Gillingham must now sweat on the results of a Covid-19 test for Walsh in the hope that he can feature this weekend.

Striker Dominic Samuel has also contracted coronavirus but has also been battling injury.