Birmingham sweat on fitness of Kristian Pedersen and Gary Gardner

Birmingham will check on Kristian Pedersen and Gary Gardner ahead of Saturday’s Sky Bet Championship clash with Blackburn at St Andrew’s.

Pedersen came off at half-time in the 4-0 loss to Derby on Tuesday, with Blues boss Aitor Karanka saying the defender had told him he could not play on having taken a kick to the knee.

Karanka also said he thought midfielder Gardner, who was substituted around the hour mark, had suffered a hamstring issue.

Alen Halilovic (groin) sat out the contest, along with Caolan Boyd-Munce (thigh) and Zach Jeacock (ankle).

Four Blackburn players are being assessed following Tuesday’s 2-1 defeat at Huddersfield.

They include three of their starting back four, Ryan Nyambe and Daniel Ayala, who came off in the second half with a tight hamstring and muscle strain respectively, and Darragh Lenihan, whom boss Tony Mowbray said had “soldiered on” to complete the game after a tackle.

The other doubt is midfielder Tom Trybull, substituted in the 11th minute following a clash of knees.

Defenders Derrick Williams (quadriceps) and Scott Wharton (Achilles) are among the players Blackburn already had unavailable, a list that also includes Elliott Bennett, Lewis Travis, Corry Evans and Joe Rankin-Costello.