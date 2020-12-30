Swindon hold the key to Scott Twine’s future with Newport

Newport are preparing for the visit of Southend on Saturday without knowing whether loan signing Scott Twine will be available.

Midfielder Twine has been a hit for the Exiles with seven goals for the Sky Bet League Two leaders, but parent club Swindon could reactivate a January return clause.

County’s clash with Exeter on Tuesday was postponed because of a waterlogged Rodney Parade pitch.

Although the decision came as a blow in a congested fixture schedule, it has allowed extra time for goalkeeper Nick Townsend and skipper Joss Labadie to recover from recent injuries and both should be fit.

Southend are back on the bottom of the table after Stevenage capitalised on their 2-0 defeat at Leyton Orient by beating Cambridge in midweek.

On-loan midfielder Kyle Taylor missed the Orient setback as he is currently self-isolating.

The Blues are waiting on the Bournemouth youngster’s coronavirus test results to see if he can travel to south Wales.

Left-back Tom Clifford (ankle) and midfielder Alan McCormack (calf) face fitness tests, while Kaziah Sterling could be added to the Shrimpers’ squad.