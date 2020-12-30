Alex Revell could keep same side for Stevenage’s clash with Scunthorpe

Stevenage manager Alex Revell could name an unchanged starting XI for the Sky Bet League Two game against fellow strugglers Scunthorpe.

Boro appear to have no fresh selection concerns after ending a four-game winless run with a 1-0 victory over Cambridge on Tuesday evening.

Defender Luke Prosser is among those pushing for a recall should Revell opt for changes, having returned from suspension as an unused substitute against the U’s.

Second-bottom Stevenage sit three points from safety, six points below their weekend opponents.

Scunthorpe could be without strikers Ryan Loft and Aaron Jarvis at Broadhall Way.

The attacking duo were forced off injured during Tuesday’s 2-1 win at Walsall.

Manny Onariase (ankle) will also be assessed, while fellow defenders Harrison McGahey (hamstring) and Junior Brown (thigh) are unlikely to return.

Dutch forward Kevin van Veen (hamstring) and midfield pair Frank Vincent (thigh) and Fin Shrimpton (ankle) will miss out.