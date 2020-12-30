Kazenga LuaLua pushing for Luton start

Kazenga LuaLua is pushing for a place in Luton boss Nathan Jones’ starting line-up against QPR.

The winger returned as a substitute on Boxing Day – scoring on his return – and made another substitute appearance during his side’s 2-1 win over Bristol City.

Dan Potts is also nearing a full return after making his second sub appearance following an ankle injury.

However, James Bree is unlikely to return in time for the visit of the Hoops as he continues his recovery from a long-term knee problem.

QPR left-back Lee Wallace is still sidelined for the trip.

Wallace has missed seven games with a calf injury and it is not yet clear when he will be able to return to the matchday squad.

Bright Osayi-Samuel may continue in the starting line-up after he scored a late penalty equaliser in the 1-1 draw at Norwich on Tuesday.

Luke Amos (knee), Charlie Owens (knee) and Osman Kakay are also set to be out for the visitors as they look to end a nine-game winless run.